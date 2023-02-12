2 injured in Madison, Illinois, crash Friday

The driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries by ARCH Medical helicopter transport.

MADISON, Ill. — Two men were injured Friday night in a crash on 10th Street and Washington Avenue in Madison, Illinois.

According to a news release from the Madison Police Department, the single-vehicle crash was first reported by a 911 call at 5:43 p.m. Minimal information was given about the crash before the caller hung up, the release said.

A second call was reported two minutes later via the non-emergency number, where the caller said gunshots were heard before the crash happened, the release said.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle that had hit a tree at a high rate of speed, the release said.

Officers at the scene gave first aid to the driver and passenger of the vehicle until EMS and mutual aid arrived.

The male passenger got out of the vehicle on his own, but assistance was needed to free the male driver from the car.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries by ARCH Medical helicopter transport, the release said.

Madison police did not release any additional information about the victims.

The release said officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired before or after the crash.

Madison police said in the release that the Madison Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Command are collaborating on an investigation, and have identified possible persons of interest in the case.

No additional information was released about the crash.

Madison police department asks anyone with information to call the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.

5 On Your Side will update this story as information is confirmed.