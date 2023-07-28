1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash in O'Fallon, Illinois

Police did not give an estimated time for the highway to reopen.

O'FALLON, Ill. — One person has died and another is seriously injured after a crash Friday afternoon in O'Fallon, Illinois.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 near the 8600 block of Memory Lane, according to the O'Fallon, Illinois Fire and Rescue Chief Brad White.

According to White, one person was pronounced dead and another was transported with life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, U.S. Highway 50 will be closed between Memory Lane and Reider Road. Police did not give an estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Police did not provide any further information regarding how the crash happened or the victim's identity.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.