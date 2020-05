The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Southbound Interstate 55 was closed past Interstate 255 Thursday morning due to a crash. The closure is expected to last about an hour.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at 9:31 a.m.

There was no further information on the circumstances of the crash or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.