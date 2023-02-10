1 dead Sunday night in south St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — A crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood left one person dead Sunday night.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gravois and Bingham avenues.
One person was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw a vehicle on its side and another vehicle nearby.
Accident reconstruction was requested.
As of Monday morning, no details were available about the victim or what led up to the crash.
This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.
