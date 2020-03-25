FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Crews were on the scene of a crash on westbound I-44 in Franklin County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at around 6 a.m. near mile marker 234 in the St. Clair area. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, it was a head-on crash.
No information on injuries was immediately available.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
