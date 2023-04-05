Crawford County Sheriff’s Office seeks information, leads in missing woman's case

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Crawford County Dispatch at 573-775-4911 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 573-775-2125.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen Saturday night and reportedly disappeared from a home in Leasburg the following day.

The photo above is from last year.

According to a Facebook post from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Misty Rogers was last seen Saturday night and was reportedly gone the next morning from a home on West Springfield Avenue. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Rogers left home with a guitar case, a navy backpack and a gold/brown purse in an unknown direction by an unknown means of transportation, according to the Crawford Sheriff’s Office.

The post said Rogers is 5-foot-4 and 185 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

According to the Crawford Sheriff's Office, there are tattoos on Rogers’ neck, a butterfly on her left ankle, a star on her right shoulder, and a frog on her thigh. In addition, Rogers’ other aliases include "Misty Young,” "Misty Rogers-Young,” and “Misty Garrison.”

Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have pursued leads on her disappearance but have not found her.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Crawford County Dispatch at 573-775-4911 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 573-775-2125. The office will accept information via Facebook Messenger.

