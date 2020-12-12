x
Man killed in Crawford County crash

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Adam Crocker of Cuba, Missouri
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a 2-car crash in Crawford County Friday afternoon.

At around 4:41 p.m., a Nissan Quest was traveling on Highway 19 near Cuba when it began going off the side of the road. The driver overcorrected and struck a Kia Optima head-on, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead. He was identified as 31-year-old Adam Crocker of Cuba.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the report.

No other information about the crash has been released.

