CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Part of the basement at the Crestwood Fire Department has flooded after a water main break.

KSDK

The water main break occurred Saturday morning. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there is a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Crestwood and Sunset Hills.

RELATED: Precautionary boil water advisory for portion of Crestwood and Sunset Hills after water main break

The Crestwood Fire Department chief said they are still ‘good to know,’ and the upper level where the police department is located is not affected.