CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Part of the basement at the Crestwood Government Center has flooded after a water main break.

The water main break occurred Saturday morning. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there is a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Crestwood and Sunset Hills.

The public works department is also located in the basement.

The Crestwood Fire Department chief said they are still ‘good to go,’ and the upper level where the police department is located was not affected.