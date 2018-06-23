CRESTWOOD, Mo. - Police in Crestwood are searching for several suspects after a break-in at Southern Armory.

The suspects broke in around 3:45 a.m Saturday morning and broke the window out with a crowbar.

They were unable to acquire any weapons from the business and the owner said it did not appear anything else was missing either.

The suspects were driving both a burgundy vehicle and a silver vehicle at the time of the incident.

Southern Armory was previously the scene of a robbery late last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crestwood Police Department at 314-729-4800.

