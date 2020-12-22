Old Crestwood Mall site gets new plan for redevelopment

The prime piece of St. Louis County real estate has been empty for years with plans that have come and gone. Now, Dierbergs and McBride Homes say they're swooping in

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A plot of land that housed a once-sprawling, popular mall won’t be sitting empty for much longer, according to a plan by Dierbergs Markets, McBride Homes and the City of Crestwood.

The three made a joint announcement Tuesday regarding redeveloping the old Crestwood Mall site. The plan is to turn the 47 acres at Watson and Sappington roads into a mix of residential and business use.

“This is the most exciting piece of ground in the Crestwood area,” said John F. Eilermann Jr., CEO and chairman of McBride Homes.

The western part of the development will feature a 70,000 square foot Dierbergs grocery store, along with additional restaurants and retail businesses.

“We know the Crestwood Community will love seeing this area come to life again and are excited to be part of the redevelopment process,” said Greg Dierberg, president and CEO of Dierbergs Markets.

The eastern portion will focus on a new residential community, with 81 single-family houses built by McBride Homes.

“This tract of land has a long history and is very wellknown in the metro area, and now we are thrilled to be a part of such an exciting joint development with Dierbergs,” said Eilermann.

Crestwood’s mayor said the redevelopment plan will help address demand for housing options in the area and bring more shoppers to the stretch of Watson Road.

“This project will grow Crestwood in line with our comprehensive plan – more people, new housing, more traffic on Watson Road, and new shopping and dining destinations for our residents and residents of neighboring communities,” Mayor Grant Mabie said.

The news release sent out Tuesday said Dierbergs and McBride have the site under contract. No timeline for the development was given.

This is the latest plan to redevelop the former mall site. Several plans have been announced and canceled since the mall closed in 2013 and was demolished in 2016.