Creve Coeur lottery player 'couldn't stop yelling and screaming' after winning $2M

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A Creve Coeur lottery player said he couldn't contain his excitement after winning $2 million off a Scratchers ticket.

"I couldn't stop yelling and screaming in the car," the man told the Missouri Lottery.

The winner snagged a top prize on a "$2,000,000 Sizzling Riches" ticket that he purchased along with several other tickets at the On The Run on Olive Boulevard, the lottery said.

He scratched off the other tickets first and left the Sizzling Riches ticket for last.

“My first number was a 7, and I got a $100,000 prize,” he said. “I started scratching all the other numbers and was just ecstatic!”