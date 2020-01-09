Second-alarm fire damages Creve Coeur office building

The view from Sky5 showed heavy damage to one corner of the building’s roof

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Fire crews responded early Tuesday to a St. Louis County office building for a fire alarm.

They arrived to find flames going through the roof of the building at 10176 Corporate Square Drive in Creve Coeur, which is near North Lindbergh and Olive.

The fire grew to a second alarm situation by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At least two ladder trucks were on the building's parking lot working to attack the fire from above. The view from Sky5 showed heavy damage to one corner of the building’s roof.

Fire officials have not released any further information at this time.