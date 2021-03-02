New plan for Creve Coeur park site that was supposed to be an ice hockey rink

Back in 2017, the previous county administration began preparing the land to build an ice hockey facility. However, the land is federally protected

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is looking to restore a 40-acre site in Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

Back in 2017, he said the previous administration began preparing the land to build an ice hockey facility. However, the land is federally protected, causing a halt to the project and leaving the site damaged.

Page plans to introduce legislation next week to revitalize the land through a native prairie planting project.

“The native prairie planting project will restore some of the biodiversity that had been stripped from Creve Coeur Park and will create additional habitat for butterflies, songbirds and other wildlife,” Page said.

If the county is able to come to an agreement with the Missouri Prairie Foundation, the plan would be to plant native grasses and wildflowers in the area.