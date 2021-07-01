Creve Coeur police chief retiring after 41 years with the department

Under Eidman’s leadership, the Creve Coeur Police Department said it has earned high levels of confidence from the citizens it serves as indicated in the 2018 Citizen Survey, with 95% of residents indicating they are satisfied or very satisfied with public safety in Creve Coeur.

“He has led the department to be one of the most progressive police departments in the area, directly contributing to the high quality of service our citizens have come to expect and appreciate,” said Glantz.



“Chief Eidman has made an enormous impact through his service to Creve Coeur, and to policing profession. It has truly been an honor to work with him,” said City Administrator Mark Perkins.



Eidman’s also served as an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Lindenwood University and has been involvement in various police and safety boards, including the International Association of the Chiefs of Police, the Missouri Police Chiefs Association and the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association.



Police Captain Jon Romas has been appointed to serve as Acting Chief of Police until the permanent position is filled. Romas has served the Creve Coeur Police Department since 1998 when he was hired as a Patrol Officer.