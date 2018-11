CREVE COEUR, Mo - Police are looking for two people who are suspected of putting "skimming" devices on two gas pumps in Creve Coeur.

Officers found the devices, that can be used to steal credit card information, on two pumps at the BP gas station at Lindbergh and Ladue.

Below is the department's post on Facebook about the discovery.

If you have any information about the suspects or vehicles captured on the gas station's security cameras you're asked to call 314-872-2520.

© 2018 KSDK