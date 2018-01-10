ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Crews are on scene of the Home Depot in south St. Louis County after reports of a hazmat situation.

According to the Mehlville Fire Department, there's a suspicious bag with some unknown contents inside the bag, near the front entrance. The store has been evacuated and everyone is being kept outside the perimeter, which is 500 feet away from the store.

St. Louis County police confirmed bomb and arson are on scene. The Home Depot is located at 7481 South Lindbergh Blvd.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene.

