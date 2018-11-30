St. Louis — (KSDK) - It was an unthinkable, but all too familiar scene in south Florida this past March. Another school shooting, this time 17 dead in Parkland.

Across the country outrage boiled over into the streets lead by mostly first-time activists roughly the same age as the shooting victims.

“We both ended up at the first meeting to plan the march,” recalls Mae McConnell Curry. She and Morgan Lowe were part of a small group in St. Louis that put up a Facebook post and hoped for more than 'likes.'

“We didn’t think anyone was going to show up,” remembers McConnell Curry.

But an estimated 12,000 did - demanding action on gun violence.

“That’s like the weirdest thing to put all your energy into something you’re passionate about and see that other people are passionate about it too,” says Lowe.

But soon after the march, leaders changed direction. They wanted a St. Louis specific focus beyond shootings in schools.

Along with another co-founder Haley Zinc, they formed Ceasefire STL - a core group of about a dozen college and high school students.

“This is an issue that’s affecting kids,” says McConnell Curry. “I don’t think it’s fair to say that we should have to sit it out because were too young or too naïve because we are the ones whose lives are on the line.”

“We are advocates for stricter gun laws because we think it's important and it can help get some of the guns off the streets but that's not really the underlying issues in a lot of inner-city communities,” says Lowe of Ceasefire STL’s goals. “The underlying issue is often poverty, the lack of a good education system, and things like that that require a more community-based focus.”

Ceasefire STL has already drafted legislation it plans to take to Jefferson City for the next legislative session. The bill calls for a free, online gun registry with the Secretary of State's office.

The Lowe and McConnell Curry believe more information about guns in Missouri could help better define the problem and eventually help solve gun violence. But in a state that regularly rolls back gun laws that's likely a long shot.

“Even if it doesn’t pass it’s definitely a learning experience for us we’re not going to stop,” says McConnell Curry.

“We can learn how that works and make that accessible to the communities that we’ve been talking about who are not being listened to.”

“Our voices are not the voices that need to be heard,” says Lowe. “We need to be uplifting the voices that need to be heard.”

To that end, Ceasefire STL leaders plan to take groups of students younger than them to Jefferson City with them to learn the legislative process first hand – hoping to empower an even younger generation by giving them a head start on the lesson they are learning now about how laws are changed.

“That would be the dream,” says McConnell Curry.

“If we accept that it’s going to be hard and we let that stop us...then we're not making any steps forward and that’s not how change is created,” says Lowe.

As for taking on a complicated issue with answers that so far have not been easy to come by, the pair says they have the stamina to stick with their cause.

“That’s the benefit of being young,” says Lowe. “Hopefully we got another 60 years in us.”

© 2018 KSDK