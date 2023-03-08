CrimeStoppers, police still seeking leads in homicide cases for the month of March spanning back years

If you have any information that would help in any of these open and unsolved homicide cases, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday, St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers highlighted a number of open and unsolved cases that all occurred in the month of March dating as far back as the early 2000s.

CrimeStoppers Executive Director Lisa Pisciotta said police are asking people to come forward with any information that could bring justice to the individuals below.

Kennedy Briggs

According to the homicide victim's flyer, Briggs was crossing Natural Bridge at Darby when he was the victim of a hit-and-run on March 31, 2019. The suspect drove off in a Black Dodge Charger.

Natasha Miko Brown

According to the homicide victim’s bulletin, Brown, 43, was found dead after being shot to death near railroad tracks in Brooklyn, Illinois on March 30, 2015. She was last seen in the 4200 block of Farlin Avenue in St. Louis.

Sattiah Catching

Catching was found dead near the 800 block of Sulphur Springs Road, just off the roadway in a place known for illegal dumping, on March 9 2018, according to CrimeStoppers. Police believe her body was left there after she was killed somewhere else.

Cara Davenport

On March 26, 2000, Davenport, 18, was shot and killed as she sat in the back seat of a parked car on the parking lot at 6156 Greer in Hillsdale. Two other victims were also shot in the same car. They all were about to attend a movie before the shooting.

Abusalam Heggs

On March 26, 2015, Heggs was just getting out of his car when he was shot on the 12000 block of Sea Lane Drive. It happened in the middle of the night after coming home. He fell to the pavement and died due to his injuries, according to the victim’s homicide flyer.

Antonio Johnson

Johnson, 11, was doing his homework on March, 26, 2015, when a suspect climbed on a basement window ledge and fired shots into a window of a home on the 3600 block of Tholozan Avenue. He was shot in the head. Police do not believe he was the intended target. There were eight other people in the home at the time of the shooting, according to CrimeStoppers.

Dominic Johnson

Johnson was found dead in the middle of the night in March of 2012. He was shot several times on the parking lot of the Starz nightclub at 8734 Goodfellow.

Nicholas Kapusniak

Kapusniak was attending The St. Louis College of Pharmacy when he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the early morning of March 1, 2014. It happened in the backyard of a home in the 2700 block of Accomac, according to CrimeStoppers. Kapusniak was standing with friends when he was hit by gunfire from a moving car, which was described to be a white sedan.

Maurice Richards

Richards is the second 11-year-old boy that CrimeStoppers still needs the public’s help with. The former Gordon Bush Elementary School student was the victim of a hit-and-run in March of 2016 on State Street at Post Place. He was crossing State Street near where he lived near when he was struck by an unknown car.

CrimeStoppers said police reported that cars drove around Richards without stopping, while he was lying in the street.

Anthony Allen Stanley

Stanley was suffering from a gunshot to his head when he died at the hospital in March of 2021. CrimeStoppers said the investigation revealed he was sitting in a car in the 1400 block of Semple when he was shot.

James Turman

Turman was found in a reclined front seat of a parked 1980s Chevy Iroc Camaro car at 8933 Riverview Boulevard in March of 2014. He was shot in both legs and abdomen. CrimeStoppers said the incident happened as a result of an argument.

DeAndre Wise

Wise was shot and killed as the result of an argument that happened outside of his girlfriend’s apartment in the Northwinds Apartment complex in March of 2016.

Pisciotta said they will provide a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps police make a felony arrest or arrests in these or other homicide cases.

They will also provide cash rewards of up to $2,000 for details that lead police to make any other felony arrest or arrests.

According to the St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers website, the non-profit organization is run by the St. Louis Regional Crime Commission, which strives to help combat crime in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and other parts of the metropolitan area.