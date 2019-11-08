FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — One man was killed and another seriously injured in a cross-over accident on Highway 100 at Route V in Franklin County.



Police say, Kurt T. Alley, 33, of O'Fallon, Missouri was killed after another vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer, driven by Steven E. Brady, 54, of Plant City, Florida attempted to cross the highway, and pulled into the path of Alley's 2007 Suzuki. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Alley was pronounced dead at the scene. Brady is being treated for serious injuries at a St. Louis Hospital.