Steady crowds celebrate 314 Day around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — It was a fun day where lots of music filled the air.

A variety of vendors sold all kinds of items at the City Foundry and plenty of people couldn't wait to purchase hats, sweatshirts, all things St. Louis, and more.

"I just think pandemic or not, we got to support each other," said St. Louisan Stephanie Tedford.

Tedford just one of many who packed the popular, midtown place on Sunday for one purpose: celebrate "314 Day" in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I come all the time. I love coming to these events to support local artists, local vendors and keep the money here in the city," said Tedford.

And that's what the week-long event was all about.

Organizers pushed scores of people to wear masks, trek to the community events, practice social distancing and show your love for St. Louis.

"It's nice that we are in this area where we can all be kind of spread out and still feel lively," said Leah Wilson of the group STL Made.

Wilson and her colleagues were there encouraging folks to buy the local merchandise to help restaurants, businesses and shops.

Many, hit hard by the pandemic more than a year ago, are still struggling.

"It's really local businesses that are the fabric of our community and they're needing our support," said Wilson.

Organizers, civic and city leaders hope after all of the 314 Day events end, more people will dig into their pockets and support local businesses year-round, especially now as the pandemic drags on.

"I would say it's even more important this year," said St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

In honor of "314 Day," Reed teamed up with members of the Hip-Hop label, Cinematic Worldwide Music Group and native St. Louisans, Nuski2Squad and Luh Kel, to host a food giveaway for homeless men and women at a city park downtown.