Crowds flock to newest Bass Pro Shops location in Sunset Hills

Bass Pro Shops donated 10% of sales on opening night to conservation groups in the area.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri’s newest Bass Pro Shops location is now open in Sunset Hills. 5 On Your Side was there Wednesday evening as customers were met with a grand celebration.

The store is located at the former Toys R Us building on Lindbergh. Shoppers said they couldn’t wait for this moment to come. Wednesday evening, they showed it.

As soon as the doors opened, employees lined up to welcome shoppers.

“Welcome to Bass Pro Shops. Welcome to Sunset Hills,” one worker yelled enthusiastically.

If you didn’t know better, you’d think it was a party.

"I couldn’t wait for it to open. I've been watching it be built from months upon months,” said Terry Randall.

Excitement, energy and everything an outdoor sports and recreation fan can dream of.

"This is the most fabulous place you'll ever shop. It has everything from dog stuff to hunting to fishing to clothes. I'm thrilled,” she added.

"I'm gonna probably go buy a boat,” Murray Randall chimed in.

Crowds began showing up ahead of the big reveal. There was even an outdoor concert of sorts in front of the store. One of the artists included country and pop musician Chris Janson. There were even some celebrity guests on hand, including Whitey Herzog and the man who started it all.

"The first 13 years we were in business was in my dad's liquor store and the whole store wasn't as big as the lobby of this store and how did that happen? It happened because of the passion of so many people,” said Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris.

That passion was evident in all of the shoppers who just had to be there on opening day.

"Everybody probably that is here hunts and fishes so you're with people that hunt and fish. everyone talks about this lure, that lure, how to catch this bass. It's just a great time for people that love what they do,” shopper Terry Hoch said.

"This is the best that has ever happened to Sunset Hills,” Terry Randall said.

Bass Pro has a history of supporting conservation efforts. Wednesday night, the company made good on that reputation by donating 10% of sales on opening night to conservation groups in the area.