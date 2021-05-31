Crowds come out with Memorial Day weekend kicking off unofficial start of summer

"It’s been really great having them interact with more kids than where we were a year ago," one mom said

ST. LOUIS — The Memorial Day weekend is the first major holiday since COVID-19 restrictions lifted and vaccines became widely available for adults and some kids.

It also kicks off the unofficial start of summer and many made their way out to enjoy it.

Monday afternoon, customers lined up in front of Havana's Cuisine food truck at 9 Mile Garden to get their hands on something new.

For owner Tamara Landeiro, she's seen it pick up more and more.

"The last week has been much better. I think once more people get the vaccine, it’ll be better and better," she said.

This is a sigh of relief for her because she started Havana's Cuisine right when the pandemic hit.

9 Mile Garden also opened in July 2020 and that's how Landeiro's food truck was saved.

"I think we survived because of 9 Mile Garden," she said. "We are very thankful."

Fortunately for businesses like hers, more customers are venturing out.

People also flooded the Indian Hills Swim Club in St. Louis County for Memorial Day. Many ready to dive into some fun.

After a tough year, Maura McAlister brought her four kids to the pool.

"This year feels even more normal to be back. Here they’re normal kids again and be themselves and not worry about the last year," she said.

For little ones, this is a place where they can wash away their worries and cool down.

Christina Shekell also took her three kids to the pool, so they can play with others.

"It’s been really great having them interact with more kids than where we were a year ago," she said.

In order for people to enjoy these moments, many rolled up their sleeves.

At the Dome, it kept its vaccination event going during the holiday weekend to continue its mission.

DuWayne Tewes is the FEMA Site Coordinator and he says this Memorial Day weekend they saw about 200 to 250 people a day.

"This is one more step back to normal," he said. "That’s more people fully vaccinated means more regulations relax."

The eight-week vaccine event at the Dome At America's Center comes to an end Tuesday.

It will be open from 8 until 6.

If you go Tuesday and get your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, coordinators will help guide you, on how to secure your second shot in the area.