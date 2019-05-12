ST. LOUIS — An employee at Culpeppers Bar and Grill in the Central West End confirmed that the restaurant will be closing its doors after last call at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The locally-owned restaurant first opened in 1935 at the corner of Euclid and Maryland avenues and has served customers there for 84 years. Culpeppers has not announced why it is closing.

The Saint Louis Chess Club, which shares the building with Culpeppers, announced it would be leasing the restaurant's space along with the spaces that are currently home to the adjacent FroYo and Brennan's. The Chess Club said Brennan's plans to move to a larger location in the Central West End.

Brennan's closing its location in CWE, hopes to reopen ST. LOUIS - A Central West End staple announced it is closing in spring 2020. Brennan's on Maryland Ave. said it will close its doors and 'seek to reopen in the Central West End at another location.' Below is the message it posted to Facebook on Monday, '4659 Maryland.

Culpeppers has a second location in St. Charles.

