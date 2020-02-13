ST. LOUIS — A new ranking has picked St. Louis as one of the top 10 cities in the nation to move to in 2020.

Housing website Curbed put together a top 10 list ranking the most ‘livable’ cities, and St. Louis ranked No. 10. It said the city had “promise and potential” and shouted out hot spots such as The Hill, Cherokee Street, the Gateway Arch and City Museum.

The ranking commended St. Louis’ parks, transit, walkability and tech growth potential.

"St. Louis also has incredible architecture and an industrial past that is poised for further transformation—ideal if you’re looking for turn-of-the-century style or a warehouse space for a startup," Curbed said.

But the compliments were wrapped in a couple of criticisms.

“[St. Louis] also has many of the issues facing other Midwestern cities, including a declining population and a history of segregation,” Curbed said. “But don’t count the city out; it’s poised to incubate new ideas and attract new businesses.”

Here’s Curbed’s full ranking:

Arlington, Virginia Boise, Idaho Charlotte, North Carolina Dallas, Texas Denver, Colorado Madison, Wisconsin Minneapolis, Minnesota Provo, Utah Raleigh, North Carolina St. Louis, Missouri

