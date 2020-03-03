ST. LOUIS — If you are interested in working to help reduce violence in St. Louis, there are new jobs available through the Cure Violence program.

The program posted job applications for its first site, the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Job openings include a site manager, outreach supervisor, outreach worker and violence interrupter.

"This is another step in the right direction for the Cure Violence St. Louis site in Wells-Goodfellow," St. Louis Board of Alderman Lewis Reed said in a press release. "I am looking forward to seeing an expeditious rollout of the next two sites. As we quickly approach summer, time is of the essence."

To view the job descriptions and apply, click here.

