Customers have returned to two Catholic Supply Stores after they have been closed since Monday following the murder of a 53-year-old woman at their Manchester Road location.

Customers told 5 On Your Side that the tragedy was horrible but they had always planned to give their business to the store, even before the murder and sexual assaults.

Saint Louis Police have increased their presence at the open stores. At the South Saint Louis location, there’s an officer in the store and mobile security cameras across the street. The police presence will remain at the open locations throughout the holiday season according to a spokesperson.

Many of the customers shopping on Wednesday were regulars and frequently support the business. A South Saint Louis woman was shocked someone would commit such a crime, especially at a religiously-based store.

Like many of the other customers, Jane Schlake is a regular and had always planned on spending her money at the store, even before the shooting. Helping a business that is recovering from such a tragedy makes the deals a little bit sweeter she said.

“I got a couple of daily prayer books for my friends,” Schlake said. “They aren't expensive. They are just a nice little token. They are a woman’s daily prayer book, you open it every day and there’s a new prayer for you to read. Someone gave it to me so now I want to give one to my friends.”

© 2018 KSDK