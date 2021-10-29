Big CWE Halloween party returns this weekend after a year off

There is no mask or vaccination requirement for attending the Legendary CWE Halloween

ST. LOUIS — After a year off, the Legendary Central West End Halloween party is back on. The celebration returns to Maryland and Euclid avenues Saturday.

2020 took the party off the streets and made it virtual. Saturday's event is in person and outdoors. Organizers are asking attendees to follow CDC guidelines. Masks and proof of vaccination will not be required.

The day begins at 11 a.m. with a kids parade followed by trick-or-treating at the neighborhood businesses.

At 1 p.m., the party goes to the dogs with a pet parade followed by live music.

The big show kicks off at 6 p.m with the adults-only party going until midnight. The costume contest is on stage at 8 p.m.

Kate Haher helps put on the event and she said when it comes to costumes, she has seen it all.

"I'm always so impressed. One year, we had a handful of puppies that were dressed as the Golden Girls, that was a terrific one," Haher recalled.