Cyberstalker sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison

Robert Merkle sent harassing and threatening messages to multiple women.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man who pleaded guilty to federal cyberstalking crimes was sentenced Thursday.

Robert Merkle, 54, was sentenced in federal court to 71 months in prison and 3 years of probation. The sentence is 11 months more than his plea agreement recommended.

Merkle sent threatening and harassing messages to five women across the country via the internet.

Merkle previously served time in prison for similar crimes.

In another case against Merkle, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Merkle in April as a prior and persistent offender. A spokesman said that the charge will increase a potential sentence if Merkle is convicted in their case.

Merkle was arrested in January 2022 by Town and Country Police, when he was accused of texting a woman he previously dated, threatening to break into her home and rape her. She called police, and when they arrived, police said they found Merkle sent another message telling her to stop contacting them.

