American Airlines is offering these new daily flights from Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis travelers wanting to head to the northeast now have another nonstop option.

Starting on Tuesday, American Airlines will offer two nonstop flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport seven days a week. The flights will depart daily at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flights from Boston to St. Louis will arrive daily at 10:05 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

“We are excited that American Airlines has added this new service at STL,” Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, the director of Lambert airport, said in a press release. “We know American Airlines recognizes the strength of our region with this new service. This will be beneficial to both the business and leisure travelers as they make plans to visit the New England region.”

American Airlines ticketing operations are in Terminal 1. The airline’s gates are located in Concourse C.