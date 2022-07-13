Memorial service to be held Wednesday for Damion Baker

Baker was shot and killed south of downtown St. Louis on July 3.

ST ANN, Mo. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for the former CBC football standout who went on to play college ball.

Damion Baker, 25, of Florissant, was shot and killed south of downtown St. Louis over the Fourth of July weekend.

Baker’s visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lighthouse Baptist Church in St. Ann. A celebration of life service begins at noon. Masks are required.

Just after 3 a.m. on July 3, police said Baker and a woman were shot near 7th and Cerre streets, south of Busch Stadium. It happened near Paddy O’s and Kilroy’s.

A police source told 5 On Your Side the woman told responding officers that a man tried to steal the couple's SUV. As the two men were fighting, another person fired shots at the pair. Both victims were shot multiple times. Paramedics pronounced Baker dead at the scene.

Baker helped lead the undefeated CBC football team to a state championship in 2014. He went on to play college ball at Holy Cross.

“If there are friends or other people that were in the area, that night, to help ease the pain in my chest – help us out in finding out who did this,” Baker’s mother, Annamarie, told 5 On Your Side.