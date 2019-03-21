O’FALLON, Mo. – Police are asking residents in O'Fallon to stay inside their homes while they search for a robbery suspect.

Dardenne Elementary School was also placed on lockdown and multiple officers are currently at the school.

Police were called to Reliance Bank in the 2400 block of Highway K around 11:30 a.m. for an armed robbery.

The suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police said they are looking for a man who is about 5-foot-8-inches tall, wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and blue sunglasses.

If you live in that area, police ask that you stay inside and call 911 if you see anything suspicious. You can also call (636) 240-3200 with any information.