ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person died following a "domestic dispute" in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri.

The St. Charles County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 4 p.m. Friday in a home on the 1100 block of Pinnacle Pointe Drive off of Feise Road.

Police were at the home Friday afternoon investigating.

Police did not release any further details.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we receive more information.

