Dardenne Prairie waives liquor license fees for a year: 'We hope this small savings will help ease the burden'

The city is waiving all liquor license renewal fees for businesses through June 30, 2021

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Dardenne Prairie is waiving all liquor license fees for a year in response to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The Dardenne Prairie Board of Alderman adopted a resolution at its May 20 meeting, waiving all liquor license renewal fees for businesses through June 30, 2021.

The city typically collects the fees on July 1.

“We know what a challenging time this has been for small businesses across the nation, and those right here in our own community,” Mayor David C. Zucker said in a Tuesday press release. “Restaurant owners and their employees have been particularly hard hit. We hope this small savings will help ease the burden a bit as they begin to reopen.”

While the waiver will provide minimal relief, Zucker said he hopes it serves as a show of support to area restaurants.

The city said it will continue to enforce all other requirements of its liquor license permits.

Dardenne Prairie is one of two locations in St. Charles County that is providing drive-thru testing for COVID-19 this week. All Missouri residents can take advantage of the testing, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Testing is available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 26-28 at the St. Charles County Department of Public Health at 1650 Boone's Lick Rd. in St. Charles.

From May 29-30, it's available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the St. Charles County Youth Activity Park at 7801 Highway N in Dardenne Prairie.