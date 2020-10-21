'Your teacher of the year used to be in a gang' | Missouri teacher of the year shares powerful story

Darrion Cockrell is a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School in the Lindbergh School District. He's known by his students as "Mr. DC."

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's Teacher of the Year met with Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday morning.

"Your 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year used to be in a gang. I started from the bottom - and now I'm here," Darrion Cockrell said as he shared his powerful, moving story during the state's virtual Teacher of Year celebration.

Cockrell said his job is to build healthy hearts and give kids the tools they need to build successful lives.

Here's his message to other teachers: "you have the power to make a positive or a negative impact on your students. When they tell their story, which side do you want to be on?"