Illinois State Police ask for help finding man missing since November

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who hasn’t been seen since before Thanksgiving.

Daryl Smith Jr., 22, was last seen by his sister the morning of Nov. 18, 2021 in East St. Louis. Family and friends haven’t seen or heard from him since then. Loved ones reported him missing to the East St. Louis Police Department on Nov. 26.

ISP’s Public Safety Enforcement Group was asked on Dec. 6 to investigate Smith’s disappearance. State police asked shared a news release about his disappearance Friday.

Smith Jr., who also goes by Lil Daryl, was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and red Nike slides.

Police did not release any further details on the case.