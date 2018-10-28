JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County daughter is pleading for anyone who has information about her dad's death to come forward.

Authorities have identified decomposed human remains found earlier this month in Jefferson County as those of a missing High Ridge man.

"It didn't really hit me until two nights ago," said Alexis Bailey.

It's a daughter's heartbreak, to hear about the death of her 38-year-old father.

"I didn't know how to react, I was just kind of shocked."

Alexis Bailey has spent hours in Jefferson County searching for her dad Jason Simpson. He disappeared in September in High Ridge.

"He was supposed to be on his way to my house and never showed up."

As the weeks went by, Alexis grew concerned for her father's safety and filed a missing person's report. But she also took matters into her own hands.

Along with her family and friends, she created a small search crew that began to look for her father.

"I would go to people's houses where I thought he could be at, knocked on their doors and he wasn't anywhere."

Her efforts hit a roadblock until earlier this month.

“I started getting a feeling that he was dead," she said.

It was in a wooded area in Jefferson County where a woman taking a shortcut stumbled upon Simpson's body near Highway 30.

Police say his remains were so badly decomposed they had a hard time identifying him.

"I was at work and they called me and said, “Alexis, I know you have been waiting for this call awhile.’"

Alexis said her heart sank as police began telling her that her father was dead.

"I kept telling myself I thought it could be his because he was missing for two months, but I didn't really think it was going to be him."

Weeks after Simpson's disappearance, his death is still a mystery and now she's on a mission to find out how her dad died.

"I'm glad to get closure but I'm sad because he was 38 and he has grandbabies."

Bailey started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her father's funeral.

© 2018 KSDK