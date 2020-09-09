x
Daughter seeks public's help in July hit-and-run death

Kiefer Childress, 61, was hit while riding a bike to his East St. Louis home on July 23
SAUGET, Ill — The daughter of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in southwestern Illinois is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver. 

Sixty-one-year-old Kiefer Childress was riding a bike to his East St. Louis home after working at Holten Meat in Sauget. 

He was hit from behind on July 23, the second death of a bicyclist that week on Falling Springs Road. Lasharri Childress says her father rode his bike regularly to stay in shape. 

The daughter was distressed to learn he wasn’t wearing a helmet that night. 

Police in Sauget say investigators have been checking video from area businesses for any clues.

