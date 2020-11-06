Watch live: Family of David Dorn makes statement

ST. LOUIS — The family of David Dorn is making a statement, a day after his funeral.
Dorn's wife Ann is speaking on behalf of the family at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.
Wednesday, hundreds of people packed the church for a private service and dozens of others stood outside.
Tuesday, hundreds also attended the public viewing.
Dorn is survived by Ann, five children, 10 grandchildren and a "host of nieces, nephews, cousins," according to the program distruted at his funeral. He served 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and then became the chief of the Moline Acres Police Department.
Dorn was shot and killed on June 2 responding to an alarm at a pawn shop where he served as a security guard.
Thursday, police announced a third person was arrested in connection with the looting of the store. Last week, a man was charged with murder and another was charged with burglary.
Police are still searching for other persons of interest, who are seen in surveillance video.
