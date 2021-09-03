Capt. Dorn's family, ESOP members to back Missouri bills to rename portion of highway after Dorn

In honor of Dorn’s legacy, ESOP also plans to make a highway memorial sign, possibly rename the street where Dorn was murdered, and host a luncheon as a tribute

ST. LOUIS — The Ethical Society of Police and Captain David Dorn’s family plan to testify in support of Missouri House and Senate Bills to rename a portion of a highway after Dorn.

Members of ESOP will testify at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, and later that day at 4:30 p.m. Dorn’s family will testify. Written testimony will also be provided by both groups.

Senate Bill 520 and House Bill 1263 are the bills that seek to rename a portion of a Missouri highway.

Captain David Dorn was a member of the Ethical Society of Police his entire law enforcement career with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Dorn was shot and killed June 2, 2020, while Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry was looted after a night of unrest in the city. The looting and destruction followed protests after the death of George Floyd.

In honor of Dorn’s legacy, ESOP also plans to make a highway memorial sign, possibly rename the street where Dorn was murdered and host a luncheon as a tribute to Dorn. The luncheon will be at the World’s Fair Pavilion on June 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Since David Dorn's death, his wife Anne Dorn has lead marches and even spoke at the Republican National Convention, to speak about Dorn's life and push to end gun violence in St. Louis and across the country.