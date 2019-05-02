CLAYTON, Mo. – The high-profile trial of a man accused of killing St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder is underway.

Trenton Forster is charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of officer Snyder.

DAY 2

On Tuesday morning, prosecutors presented evidence to build their case against Forster. Drug paraphernalia and a .22 caliber AK-47 were found in Forster’s trunk at the scene of the shooting. Forster looked down and shook his head when the evidence was presented.

He turned and looked at the courtroom when photos of Forster’s car with bullet holes were presented to the jury. Forster looked down and put his head in his hands.

Blake Snyder’s widow, Elizabeth, and the rest of the Snyder family were very emotional when x-rays of the fatal bullet wound were shown in court.

The doctor who performed the medical examination told the prosecution the manner of death was homicide.

Later in the day, tweets, texts and google searches were entered into evidence by the prosecution and defense.

The digital footprint presented by prosecutors included numerous violent threats including texts that read:

“I’m going to kill people”

“I’m bout to kill everybody for real, everybody about to know how much anger I got”

“I need a pistol very very very bad, I’m in a bad situation”

“I used to just dream about gunning motherf---ers, when I’m 18 I’m going to get a semi auto AK and kill all of them. Not the innocent ones just the ones who put me in this situation”

His Google search history showed he searched multiple times for ways to get a gun and what he could legally do when he got one. The searches included:

“Top 10 things you need to know about federal gun law”

“Could I walk up the street with an AK-47 legally?”

5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano said Forster slouched way down in his chair and almost looked asleep when the prosecution presented search history evidence.

The defense showed a different digital history, including Google searches for ways to overdose.

The defense showed tweets in which Forster seemed to reach out for help.

“Pray for me please” 7/24/16

“Life is a big S---hole at the moment” 8/8/16

“I’m dying on the inside and nobody really gives a f---” 9/22/16

Forster's posts on social media shown by the prosecutor were cryptic. His tweets included:

“I want f--- the police carved into my grave”

“My anger problem gonna have me catch a body one day”

“Nobody controls me I’m gonna do whatever the f--- I please,”

Just two days before the fatal shooting, Forester posted on Snapchat pointing a gun at the camera.

The defense showed texts from Forster's dad to his son in the days just before the shooting.

A few weeks before the shooting, Forster received a text from his dad with a picture and the text "This picture is from the days you were drug free, can you honestly tell me you are happier now than you were then?”

And in the days before the shooting, Forster's dad sent him a text saying he was not allowed and the family's home. About 12 hours before the shooting, Forster received a text from his dad saying “I already told you you are not allowed at my house until you are clean,”

DAY 1

Testimony began at 9 a.m. on Monday. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole.

Prosecution in the trial of Forster claims Forster said, “I have a gun f*** it shoot me.”

After shooting Snyder on Oct. 6, 2016, Forster was shot by the second officer on scene and taken to the hospital.

The defense attorney for Forster said he started using alcohol in the sixth-grade and has had a problem with drugs and bipolar disorder. He claimed this played a role in the shooting of officer Snyder.

“You’re going to find him guilty of murder, but I ask that you don’t find him guilty of murder in the first degree,” Forster’s Defense Attorney Stephen Reynolds said.

Prosecutors asked Elizabeth Snyder if she remembered Oct. 6, 2016, she emotionally replied, "Yes, it is the day Blake was killed."

Following that exchange, she got up from the witness stand glanced at Forster and took her seat.

5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano will be following the trial all week.