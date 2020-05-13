St. Louis area day care centers outline new safety measures for reopening

Temperatures taken at the door and toys on rotation are just some of the changes daycare centers are using to keep children safe.

ST. LOUIS — As school would usually be out for summer, some youngsters in St. Louis will have first-day jitters in mid-May.

Reopening plans for St. Louis city and St. Louis County allow day care centers to reopen on May 18. But the classrooms will look much different than how the kids remember.

Changes start when kids arrive. They will be dropped off instead of walked up to their classrooms.

Temperatures will be taken at the door.

All adult workers will wear masks.

The county has mandated that children under 2 years old will not need to wear masks, while St. Louis city said children under 9 years old do not need masks. Some day cares will not require masks for any of their kids in classrooms.

Cots and blankets used during nap time will be tossed into the washing machine after use. Toys will be sanitized immediately after they’re played with and rotated into classrooms after they’re cleaned.

Classrooms will be significantly emptier to comply with social distancing guidelines. The amount of kids allowed in a class depends on the building’s square footage.

Day care leaders feel confident in these safety measures, but worry about how kids may respond to all of these changes.

“We want to make sure all centers are thinking about the additional effects. How do we make sure the child feels loved, a sense of belonging, and a sense of power when they come back into the building,” explained Laura Millkamp, director of University City Children’s Center (UCCC.)

UCCC's new procedures have been developed through weekly calls with St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and other day care providers, while adhering to CDC and other healthcare provider recommendations.

The center has been open for children of essential workers for the past few weeks. These limited operations have also helped them develop a strategy for keeping classrooms safe once they open up to the rest of their families; however, they will not reopen their doors to the general public until May 26 as more area leaders release additional guidelines for operation.

All of these changes may be overwhelming for children who had become used to a routine at a once-familiar place. Teachers and caretakers at UCCC have been connecting with families and children over Zoom and YouTube to prepare them for what’s to come.

“We've been teaching them about masks and thermometers so when it does come to that time they aren't scared,” explained Millkamp. “They’ll remember, ‘Oh my teacher Ms. Samantha showed me what this is, it’s not scary if she uses it.”

As families head toward the unfamiliar situation, parents may notice their children are unusually irritable. Millkamp says this is how children express stress and frustration.

“They are starving for social interaction. They are starving for friends,” she said. “I think it's so important now more than ever to be patient with our children.”

OTHER LOCAL STORIES