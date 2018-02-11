Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end Saturday night, and that means our sunsets will be even earlier and the days will be shorter.

We set our clocks back an hour to gain a little more sleep Sunday morning, but it's also a great reminder to make sure our other safety devices are in working order and have fresh batteries.

Check to make sure your smoke detector has a working alarm and replace the batteries. This goes for carbon monoxide detectors, as well.

If you have a NOAA weather radio, this would be a great time to change the batteries in that and make sure you have it set for the correct counties and alerts.

A weather radio can be a life saver when weather turns violent in the middle of the night, or if you lose power and need important weather information.

Most weather radios come standard with all counties in your radio frequency set to alert when weather moves in. This can be inconvenient and somewhat frustrating when severe weather encompasses a large area of the region. The newer models of the Midland NOAA weather radios allow you to select your specific county and the counties directly west and southwest of your location, which is where most storms come from in our area.

You can easily re-program your radio to get watches and warnings for specific hazards, and weed out information you might not find relevant. 5 On Your Side Weather recommends programming your radio to receive tornado and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, as well as flash flood warnings at the minimum.

To program your radio for where you live, you'll need a SAME code and the radio frequency to punch in. You can find a list for Illinois here, and the list of frequencies for Missouri here. Each county area will have its own code and radio frequency to give you the clearest signal at your home or office.

Each radio model is slightly different, and you can find owner's manuals to program yours, here.

