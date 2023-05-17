St. Louis Catholic school implementing program for those facing intellectual disabilities

De Smet will be the first Catholic high school in St. Louis to implement a program like this in a typical setting.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Big changes are coming to De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur. Starting August 2023, it’s launching the Inclusive Education Program for young men facing intellectual disabilities.

De Smet will be the first Catholic high school in St. Louis to implement a program like this in a typical setting. Students who are part of this program will have their own classroom space and will have the constant guidance of the program director and peer mentors.

Peer mentors will help them break down information, take notes, and complete homework in their classes. They'll also work closely with their director, Sarah Patton. Patton says they'll also take a study skills and life skills class with her.

It’s a schoolwide initiative that reminds everyone they have a seat at the table.

“This opportunity was a gift that came to us," Fr. Ronnie O’Dwyer S.J., De Smet's president, said.

He said the high school is taking this concept one step further.

“Pope Francis has constantly been talking about building cultures of inclusion to make sure that people with all sorts of disabilities are included with what we do as a church," he said.

The brand-new program supports this guidance from the Pope.

“We’re altogether when we’re learning, we’re altogether when we’re socializing, eating lunch, passing in the hallways. It should be more fluid," Patton said.

She said students will be supported by peer mentor models socially and academically.

“I think it’s gonna be impactful in ways the De Smet students don’t even realize they need it to be," she said.

Other school leaders say the goal is two-fold.

“That all of our students learn a greater sense of empathy, and for our students joining the inclusion program specifically, that they feel fully integrated into the community," principal Kevin Poelker said.

He said he hopes the community also finds its role.

“The hope would be that other schools reach out and say how can we help with this work, and what can we learn," he said.

Some students have already found ways to help.

“I just want them to realize that it’s a really big step in a positive direction," incoming senior, Jaren Jackson, said.

Jackson signed up to be a program mentor.

“Following my example, they’ll try to be more inclusive and understand and educate themselves on how to treat people," he said.

Schools meet students where they are, but this program fights for each one to have a seat at every table.

As of now, there are already two students enrolled in the program and 16 student mentors who will start training this summer.

