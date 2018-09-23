DE SOTO, Mo. — Leaders at De Soto High School are working to calm fears after the report of a threat at Saturday night’s homecoming dance that seemingly morphed into something much bigger than it actually was.

A little after 10 p.m., a group of students told police and school officials that they overheard a boy tell another boy that he “better leave by 10:30,” the school said in a letter posted Sunday afternoon.

De Soto police officers who were already at the dance to serve as security searched the crowd for the boy in question, but couldn’t find him.

“It was likely during that search that the rumor grew into something much more than the initial reality,” the principal, assistant principal and activities director said in a letter to the De Soto High School community.

Based on the letter, the rumor of a threat evolved into something involving a gun, a shooting and a general threat against multiple students. But that was never the case, school officials said.

“This situation was either a conflict between two students that grew into a rumor which was much more than the reality, or it was the act of someone attempting to stir up panic in an effort to ruin what was otherwise a wonderful Homecoming Dance,” the school leaders said.

Still, the school took the report of a threat seriously. Administrators and police did a thorough sweep of the building. They didn’t find anything. Also, because some students became worried about their safety, the gym lights were turned on at 10:25 p.m. and students slowly left the building. The school is encouraging any students with information to come forward.

“If your child has any knowledge of anyone who actually made a threat at last night’s dance, please have them provide DHS administration with information or even contact local law enforcement,” the school stated in the letter to parents.

