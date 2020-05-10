De Soto police investigate officer's social media post showing 'improper display'

5 On Your Side contacted the police chief, asking for comment, but has not received a response

DE SOTO, Mo. — The De Soto Police Department is investigating the conduct of one of its own after reports surfaced about an officer's social media post over the weekend.

The department posted on social media on Monday, saying the administration on "received notification of a social media post with an allegation of an improper display involving one of our officers."

De Soto police said it is investigating the allegation.

"The department takes all allegations seriously, and administrative staff assigns internal investigations to appropriate person(s) within the department," the post said.