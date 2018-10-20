DE SOTO, Mo. — It's supposed to be home sweet home, but families that live along Boyd Street in De Soto say it's more scary than anything.

"Literally when I walk out my door I have to peek around look out make sure there's not somebody out there waiting to jump me,” Adam Wickerham said.

He and his wife have lived there for almost a decade, and they're trying to raise two little kids on this street.

"My son told me a couple months ago that he wanted a new house because the bad men scare him,” he said.

His neighbor Sandy O'Harver has a name for those men.

“We call them zombies,” she said.

Of course they aren't really zombies. Neighbors believe they're people high on drugs coming from and going to drug houses in the neighborhood.

“Nightly, 24 hours a day,” Sandy said.

One of Sandy's eight security cameras captured a man dragging an American flag down the street at 5 a.m. Sunday.

And the neighbors said at least one of the so-called zombies is violent.

One night last week, Adam said he kicked in his car door.

The security videos show police have responded here multiple times, but he says it hasn't gotten any better.

"It makes you feel like a failure as a parent that you can't protect your kids,” he said.

De Soto police are having a community meeting about crime Monday. Neighbors said they will be there to demand action on this drug problem.

De Soto police are having a community meeting about crime on Monday and neighbors say they will be there to demand action on this drug problem.

© 2018 KSDK