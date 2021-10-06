Jefferson County 7th grader brought gun to school twice, superintendent says

The students said a seventh grader brought a 9mm pistol to De Soto Junior High School twice within a three-day span last week

DE SOTO, Mo. — A boy in Jefferson County is facing discipline after fellow students came forward to say he brought a gun to school – twice.

De Soto School District Superintendent Josh Isaacson confirmed with 5 On Your Side that an investigation into the matter started Tuesday morning after students came forward with the information.

The students said a seventh grader brought a 9mm pistol to De Soto Junior High School twice within a three-day span last week, once on Sept. 29 and again on Oct. 1.

School administrators took the matter to De Soto police and the Jefferson County student resource officer. An investigation led police to take the child out of school. Isaacson said necessary disciplinary actions will be taken according to district policy.

“The presence of a weapon of any kind is unacceptable in the school setting and we were devastated to learn a handgun had been brought into one of our schools on multiple occasions, putting students and staff at risk,” Isaacson said in a statement to 5 On Your Side.

The superintendent went on to thank the students who came forward to let school officials know about the situation.

“The willingness of other students to bring information forward to parents, teachers, administrators, or police is vital and an intrical [sic] part in keeping everyone safe within all of our schools,” he wrote.