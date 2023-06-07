Dead body found in abandoned house in Lincoln County

The identity and cause of death are both unknown as of Wednesday night.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the dead body of an adult found Wednesday in an abandoned home in rural Lincoln County.

According to David Hill, a public information officer with the sheriff's office, law enforcement responded sometime Wednesday to a report of a dead person found in an abandoned house in Foley, Missouri. Investigators are working with forensic specialists and other agencies to identify the person's remains and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-528-8546 or submit information via their website.