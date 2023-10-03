1 dead, 3 others injured after 5-vehicle crash in Dellwood

The massive crash began when a speeding pickup truck used the median turn lane to pass another vehicle.

DELLWOOD, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others injured Monday night in north St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the five-vehicle crash happened at 7 p.m. Monday on Chambers Drive in Dellwood. The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck was speeding as he passed a 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo using the median turn lane on Chambers Drive. The truck reentered the westbound lane as it was passing the car, and the front right quarter panel of the truck struck the left rear door of the car.

The pickup then traveled across the turn lane into oncoming traffic, and the front left bumper of the truck struck the back left quarter panel of a 2005 Pontiac G6, causing the truck to slide left and flip twice, according to MSHP. The driver was ejected from the truck as it overturned, and the driver's side door of the truck landed on the hood of a 2010 Nissan Sentra.

The Sentra then slid right, and its back left quarter panel struck the back left quarter panel of a 2018 GMC Terrain, according to MSHP.

The driver of the Avalanche truck, a 50-year-old man from Sikeston, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital via EMS.

The driver of the Sentra, Parades Mezra of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene, and two of the car's passengers - a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman from St. Louis - suffered serious injuries in the crash and were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to MSHP.

MSHP did not share the age of the victim killed.

5 On Your Side on demand